Wickers Gymnastics Club: Stay and Play sessions for pre-school children launch

Wickers Gymnastics Club in Lancing has launched new Stay and Play sessions for pre-school children. Plenty of soft play and handheld equipment are available for the children to play and learn as they climb, jump and roll as much as they like.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 10:38 am

Sessions are open to everyone but will be capped at 30 children for now. Stay and Play will run on Tuesday from 9.30am to 12pm, plus Wednesday and Friday from 12.30pm to 3pm.

Each session is 2½ hours and parents can stay as long or as little as you like, with the last entry 45 minutes before the end. Book in advance, £6 per child, with payment due on receipt of a confirmation email. To book, email [email protected] Visit www.wickersgymnastics.co.uk for more information on sessions for other age groups.

