Things to do in Littlehampton, Shoreham and Worthing this February half term

The February half term is nearly upon us and there are lots of fun events taking place to keep the children entertained.

Here are some of the events taking place in the Littlehampton, Shoreham and Worthing areas:

Arundel

Puddle jumping championship

Arundel Wetland Centre

February 15-23. The whole family can compete in a puddle jumping competition, with the best score of the children’s group winning a rainbow umbrella.

www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel/whats-on/soth-east-puddle-jumping-championship/5598

Goring-by-Sea

SCL Spy School

Goring-by-Sea CofE Primary School

February 17-21. Education through sports group SCL has organised an exciting themed programme of secret agent activities and sneaky spy craft, suitable for ages 4-12.

For more information and to book, visit www.wearescl.co.uk/february-holiday-clubs

Littlehampton

Littlehampton Wave holiday club

Littlehampton Wave, Sea Road

February 17-21. Daily holiday camps for children aged five to 12. Designed to be creative and competitive, keep the kids active with indoor football, badminton, table tennis, bouncy castles, discos and more.

To book, visit reception or call 01903 725451 and ask for Robbie or email him at robbie.declaire@freedom-leisure.co.uk. For more information, visit www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/littlehampton-wave/news-from-littlehampton-wave/february-half-term

Dinosaurs Roar

Littlehampton Library

February 18 from 11.00am-11.45am. Stories and crafts for ages 4-7. Tickets are free but please reserve your place with the library to avoid disappointment.

www.westsussex.gov.uk/libraries/whats-on-in-libraries/special-events-for-children

Fabulous Flowers

Rustington Museum

February 20, 10.30am-12.30am. Making flowers, aimed at ages 5 and up. To book your place, call 01903 788478.

Charity Pancake Olympics

Littlehampton High Street

February 22. Once again teams will compete in various pancake-related sporting events to win a cash prize for their charity. Register to take part by Monday, February 3 by visiting www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/pancakes

Shoreham

Toy Story 4 screening

Ropetackle Arts Centre

February 19. Tickets cost £4 and the screening starts at 2pm.

Buy your tickets at ropetacklecentre.co.uk/events/family-film-toy-story-4

Dinosaurs Roar

Shoreham Library

February 19 from 2.15pm-3.15pm. Stories and crafts for ages 4-7. Tickets are free but please reserve your place with the library to avoid disappointment.

www.westsussex.gov.uk/libraries/whats-on-in-libraries/special-events-for-children

Worthing

Tennis sessions

Field Place Manor House

February 17-20. Children can start a new hobby or improve their tennis skills.

For more information and to book, visit www.southdownsleisure.co.uk/tennis-workshop-holiday-fun

Drop off and go - various activities to keep the children entertained

Davison Leisure Centre

February 17-21. Activities include art, table tennis, dodgeball, assault courses, quizzes, party games, rounders and football.

For more information and to book, visit www.southdownsleisure.co.uk/davison-leisure-centre-holiday-fun

Swimming lessions/Flip n’ Fun sessions

Splashpoint Leisure Centre

February 17-21. Sessions for children targeted to ability.

For more information and to book, visit www.southdownsleisure.co.uk/intensive-lesson

Pottery and art

Field Place Manor House

February 18, 9am-3pm. Children will work with play to be fired in the kiln, and create artworks to take home.

For more information and to book, visit www.southdownsleisure.co.uk/pottery-and-art

South Downs Youth Action Day

Church Copse, Clapham Woods

February 18, 11am-3pm. A calendar of events to give 16-25 year-olds the chance to help protect and enhamce the national park’s heaths. Activities in Clapham Woods will include hazel coppicing and small tree felling.

For more information and to book, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/south-downs-youth-action-at-church-copse-tickets-89581395365

Dinosaurs Roar

Worthing Library

February 18 from 2.15pm-3.15pm. Stories and crafts for ages 4-7. Tickets are free but please reserve your place with the library to avoid disappointment.

www.westsussex.gov.uk/libraries/whats-on-in-libraries/special-events-for-children

School of Rock musical theatre workshop and performance

Field Place Manor House

February 19. Children will learn songs and dances from the musical and then perform in the afternoon. The session will be hosted by professional dancer and singer Suzanne Ford.

For more information and to book, visit www.southdownsleisure.co.uk/musical-theatre-at-field-place-manor-house-barns

Milkshake! Live

Pavilion Theatre

February 20. Milkshake Monkey, Fireman Sam, Noddy and more will provide laughs and fun when the Milkshake Monkey’s musical comes to Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre.

Buy your tickets at worthingtheatres.co.uk/show/milkshake-live-milkshake-monkeys-musical

SEN Family Fun Club

Field Place Manor House

February 20-21, 10am-3pm. Children with special educational needs and disabilities can get sporty and creative in activities such as tennis and pottery.

For more information and to apply, email andy.caiels@southdownsleisure.co.uk or visit www.southdownsleisure.co.uk/sen-family-fun-club