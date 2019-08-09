These are the Sussex events still going ahead and those that have been cancelled this weekend following predicted gale force winds

Here is a list of events we know have been cancelled this Saturday (August 10) due to the bad weather predicted by the Met Office and the events that will be going ahead as planned.

We will update this as and when we hear from other event organisers. If you know of any event that is now no longer going ahead please email copydesk.sussex@jpimedia.co.uk

CANCELLED

Horsham Market

The market was due to run in the Carfax and Bishopric on Saturday, but has been cancelled due to the bad weather forecasted.

Yapton Annual flower show

David Donovan, show secretary, said: “The flower show set for Saturday, August 10, has been cancelled as the wind speed forecast exceeds that of the marquee company’s insurance liability.

“The history exhibition in Yapton Village Hall will be held as scheduled.

“There is the possibility that the flower show could be held as a combined event with the Autumn Show at the end of September, subject to Yapton Village Hall being free of other bookings.”

West Dean Chilli Fiesta

The Chilli Fiesta at West Dean Gardens has been cancelled on Saturday due to the weather forecast.

In a statement released on the Chilli Fiesta website, chief executive of The Edward James Foundation Alex Barron said: “Due to adverse weather conditions forecast for Saturday, following extensive advice we have taken the decision to run Chilli Fiesta 2019 on Friday and Sunday only. The safety of our visitors is of paramount importance and this decision has not been taken lightly.

“Ticket holders for Saturday are invited to use their tickets for Friday or Sunday (and we will make up the small price difference with a drinks voucher), or receive a refund. Camping Pass holders will be contacted directly by email.”

Summer of Cinema

The Summer of Cinema was set for Denton Gardens, Worthing, from Friday to Sunday this weekend (August 9 to 11), but has been cancelled in the face of heavy rain and strong winds.

STILL GOING AHEAD

Loxwood Joust

Joust spokesman Heather Joy said: “The Loxwood Joust are keeping a close eye on the weather, and have fully prepared for the gusts of winds of between 40 and 50 miles per hour that are being predicted by the BBC weather pages.

“Currently we are not expecting any of the battles, jousting or other performances and entertainment to be affected, with the possible exception of the falconry displays as the birds are unable to fly in high winds.

“The Loxwood Joust will be taking place in the Loxwood Meadows this weekend, but should anything change we will post the new information onto our Facebook pages.”

Hastings Old Town Carnival Procession

The Hastings Old Town Carnival Committee has dismissed rumours that Saturday’s procession is cancelled due to a weather forecast of high winds.

Alan Griffiths said: “There is a rumour circulating that isn’t true.

“Due to the forecast of very high winds the authorities have expressed concerns over safety Carnival floats will need to tie down any items that could be blown away.

“The carnival will go ahead as planned.”

However, it has not yet been decided whether the fireworks will go ahead, with a decision due to be made on Saturday.

Firle Vintage Fair

Firle vintage Fair, which takes place on Saturday, August 11, and Sunday, August 12, still looks like it is going ahead as planned.

It will feature exciting shows, performances, workshops and activities, a tinkers steam show, hand painted Victoriana funfair rides, a side saddle display, archery masterclasses, and much more.

Bexhill’s Dubs event

Currently the event for Volkswagen enthusiasts is still going ahead on Saturday as planned.

Rural Past Times

The working countryside will be coming life once again at the weekend when Pestalozzi Village, at Sedlescombe, hosts the annual Rural Past Times event.

The two-day event runs tomorrow (Saturday) and on Sunday (August 11) from 10am to 5pm.

Colour the Coast 2019 Hastings

This race, organised by St Michael’s Hospice, takes place on Sunday between 10.30am and 2.30pm.