Stroke Association Resolution Run Worthing 2020: routes, times, road closures and all you need to know

Whether you are taking part, volunteering or watching our guide will tell you everything you need to know about the Stroke Association Resolution Run.

What is the Resolution Run?

The resolution run is a 5k or 10k run held by Stroke Association in 33 locations across the United Kingdom. It costs £15 to sign up and participants are sponsored.

The run raises vital funds for the Stroke Association to help them rebuild the lives of those who have suffered a stroke and provide support for their families.

How do I volunteer and what does it involve?

The resolution run ‘relies on volunteers’ to make it a success. Volunteers are needed to; cheer on participants, marshal runners around the routes and register participants before the race begins.

You can apply by filling in a form on the Stroke Association’s website, found here: https://www.stroke.org.uk/webform/volunteer-resolution-run

When does it take place?

Race day falls on Sunday, March 8. The warm up for the run starts at 9.50am at Marine Crescent Green.

The race then starts at 10am

What is the route?

Runners will start and finish the route in Marine Crescent Green by Goring Beach Huts. Where they will find the welcome desk, a first aid area, toilets and parking in the surrounding areas.

After the first kilometre, which takes place along Marine Crescent in Goring, the route goes directly along West Parade following through to Marine Parade along Worthing sea front.

The turning point for those running the 5k is just before Worthing Premier Inn, Marine Parade - on the day this will be marked by signs and marshals.

For those running the 10k race, the 5k mark is located at the end of the Marine Parade and will have a water stop. Runners will then loop back along the same route they came, running the final kilometre of the race in a loop round Marine Crescent and along Goring beach huts.

How do I get there?

Marine Crescent green is easily accessible by bus and train. The Compass Travel buses 8 and 8A stop at several bus stops just as short walk away from the green. Durrington train station is a 20 minute walk from the green and there is parking in surrounding areas.

Worthing sea front, where the majority of the run will be taking place, is also easily accessible. The Stagecoach 700 coastliner stops at several stops in Worthing including the seafront. There is also several car parks, including Grafton Multi Story and NCP Union Palace, a short distance away.

Will there be any road closures?

No road closures related to the Resolution Run have been set in place.

Where are the best places to watch?

To cheer on runners as they start and finish the race you will need to be at Marine Crescent Green, where there will be space to stand on the green and the beach.

Other points of interest and where you may want to stand to cheer someone on include;

The half way point for 5k runners, which is just before Worthing Premier Inn on West Parade and the half way point for 10k runners which is at the end of Marine Parade.

Sitting in Steyne Gardens will also allow you to catch a glimpse of the runners.

Is there any training advice?

All training advice is handed out to the runners in their welcome packs. However there is a warm up on the day.