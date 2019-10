Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society is holding its autumn flower show tomorrow (October 26) at Southwick Community Centre.

There will be exhibits of flowers, vegetables, floral art, fruit and cookery, as well as live music, charity stalls and refreshments.

Val O'Neill won the Red Ribbon for best exhibit of flowers from the garden at last year's autumn show. Picture: Derek Martin DM18103753a

Admission is free for the event, which will be open from 2pm to 4pm.

For more information about the society visit the Southwick Community Centre website or get a taste of what to expect with these pictures from their summer show.