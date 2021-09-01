Wendy Bray is raising money for the West Street church with her Pamper & Sparkle event at the Harriet Johnson Centre, Loose Lane, Sompting, on Saturday, September 4, from 10am to 4pm.

There will be handmade gifts, local crafters and lots more, as well as a raffle with the top prize of a two-night stay in Normandy.

Wendy said: “I am doing this because when I lost my job due to Covid, Sompting Community Church really helped me and my family with food parcels and general support. It made such a difference to my family.

Wendy Bray, centre, with Sompting Community Church members Triana Frost and June Hussey at the Harriet Johnson Centre in Sompting, where she is hosting her Pamper & Sparkle event. Picture: Steve Robards SR2108313

“Now I have a new job, I really want to give back to the community.

“I am an activities co-ordinator for dementia care, so it is my job to bring happiness and laughter to a care home, making sure residents are engaged and encouraged.”

Wendy was two weeks into a new job when she was called into the office in early July and told that due to Covid-19 and the financial position, her employment was being terminated with immediate effect.

She said: “I am a single mother of three children. My eldest moved out last year, so with my 21-year-old and nine-year-old both living with me at home, I came home with tears in my eyes, really worried about how I was going to pay my rent, bills and put food on the table.

“It was a huge worry for me. My son Nathan had just started working full time at McDonald’s and he stepped up straight away and offered me half of the rent for July. He has been a complete rock for me. He is also helping with the rent for August because I have no income yet. I start my new job at a lovely small care home at the start of September.

“Sompting Community Church were so wonderfully supportive. I went to the food bank a few times and was lucky enough to be given big bags of pasta and rice as well as sauces, tins, packet mixes and jars. They asked me about pets and even donated me some cat and dog food too.

“I remember the first time I just burst into tears. I was just so grateful that things like this exist. It wasn’t just the food, though, it was the support, the words of encouragement and just knowing I had people to talk to.

“This is why I decided I wanted to give back to the community who helped support me. If we can raise £300, I will be happy – anything over that, I will be over the moon.”

Wendy has delivered flyers to homes in the village and is hoping for more raffle donations from local businesses.