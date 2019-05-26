Shoreham Port visitors enjoy behind-the-scenes tour as part of Brighton Fringe

Visitors to Shoreham Port had the opportunity to enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour as part of the Brighton Fringe Festival activities.

Following the success of the port’s participation last year, staff decided to run its boat tours again, adding an extra date separate to the festival to ensure that as many members of the public could experience a behind-the-scenes tour.

Port staff manned the tour boats and provided an educational commentary for visitors

As an open-access arts festival, Brighton Fringe provides the opportunity for members of the community to engage with organisations and groups, making Brighton and the surrounding area a hub of culture and creativity during the month of May.

Staff at Shoreham Port said they engage regularly with the community because of the port’s status as a Trust Port, meaning it is run by an independent board and is governed by its own rules and statutes.

On-board the passenger boat Rossann, the attendees embarked on a trip along the quay side of the canal and were able to see all the action on the terminals as well as some passing vessels.

Visitors were also treated to complimentary hot drinks and ice-creams outside the port’s visitor centre as part of the day’s activities.

Each boat trip included live commentary from a member of the Shoreham Port team.

The commentators shared their wide breadth of knowledge about the port and its history, with staff from a variety of departments taking part, offering a range of perspectives.

Rodney Lunn, chief executive at Shoreham Port, said: “Our Fringe boat tours provide a rare opportunity for us to share what goes on at Shoreham Port while taking in the action cruising along the canal.

“Being a Trust Port, we strive to be open and transparent with residents and stakeholders about what we do – the tours are a brilliant way for us to do this and they also provide an enjoyable day out for people of all ages.”

Nearby resident Andrew Tolman said: “I have grown up in Southwick and it was great to see the port from another side and learn about the history of the site. It was also brilliant to get a glimpse at all the new developments currently underway.

“My kids thoroughly enjoyed themselves and they loved completing the What can you see? puzzle on board the boat. Thank you very much Shoreham Port for such a memorable trip.”

Shoreham Port’s July boat tours are currently fully booked, however you can join the waiting list to sign up to receive a notification email if more become available.

