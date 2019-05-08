Shoreham gardeners set for popular annual plant sale

Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society is all set for its annual plant sale, with a wide variety of flower and vegetable plants available at very reasonable prices.

The plant sale will be at the Shoreham Centre, in Pond Road, Shoreham, on Saturday, May 11, from 9am to midday.

Plants will also be on sale the following weekend, when there will be a meet and greet with allotment holders at Hamfield Allotments in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham.

Enter by the western gate and meet allotment holders for a chat and advice on growing on Saturday, May 18, from 10am to midday. Refreshments available.