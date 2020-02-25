Shoreham community centre to host ‘stimulating’ event for International Women’s Day

The event is a collaboration between Shoreham Wordfest, Sussex International Women’s Day group and the Shoreham Community Trust and will celebrate Women’s empowerment.

The event will take place Friday, March 6 and will be compared by county councillor, Debbie Kennard.

The evening of Women’s empowerment starts at 5.30pm with the opportunity to join Sonjiart and take part in a community mural project, based on inter-generational stories of women and girls: ‘Bringing friendship, energy and history together.’

From 6pm there will be a panel discussion with councillor Joss Loader, social work manager Joma Longmore and Bianca Donnelly , artist and inter-generational project worker. There will also be some students on the panel.

The panel discussion ill be chaired by Lavinia O’Connor and explore the themes of: experiences, of being female in the 21st century, modern day challenges for women’s equality and developing inter-generational links.

There will also be several speeches, Dr Gloria Saavedra will give a speech on sex trafficking - the effect and strategies used to abolish it.

Dorry Smith, Alison Cogle and Linda Mapp from Days for Girls, a period poverty charity will highlight issues surrounding period poverty.

Phati Mnguni, artist and motivational speaker on Women’s empowerment will also give a speech.

After the speeches, there will be an evening of comedy, music and laughter. Emma Jennings will be hosting Yoga Laughter at 8pm. The Sweet Chilli Singers will perform at 9pm and then there will be improvised comedy with Q15 at 9,30pm.

Cleo Matthews, on behalf of Shoreham Wordfest and Sussex International Women’s Day group said: “ I think this will be a stimulating event with something for all those who identify as women.”

The event is completely free and welcome to all ages. There will be information and activity stalls and refreshments throughout the night.