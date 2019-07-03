Shoreham and Southwick U3A celebrates 30th anniversary

Shoreham and Southwick U3A has marked its 30th anniversary with a celebration meeting for all its members.

Adur District Council chairman George Barton was the special guest, opening the event and cutting the celebration cake.

Guitarist Richard Durrant performing for members, ending with a rendition of Happy Birthday

There was also a surprise performance from popular guitarist Richard Durrant, organised by chairman Kate Green and finishing with a rendition of Happy Birthday.

The U3A, University of the Third Age, is a friendly, national, educational, self-help organisation for those retired or semi-retired from full-time employment.

The Shoreham and Southwick branch, based at the Shoreham Centre, has more than 60 regular interest groups as well as various single session pop-up groups.

The Singing for Pleasure group gave a performance during the celebration meeting on Friday and there was an illustrated talk from another member about her trip to Uzbekistan.

Adur District Council chairman George Barton cutting the celebration cake, with Shoreham and Southwick U3A chairman Kate Green

Jean Rivers, secretary, said: “The Shoreham and Southwick U3A singing group entertaining fellow members of the U3A, although they insisted they were singing for their own pleasure, not ours.

“Behind them on the screen was the new U3A logo, Learn Laugh Live.”

Members were invited to look at displays and artefacts about the group, which now has more than 640 members.

Visit u3asites.org.uk/shoreham-southwick for more information.