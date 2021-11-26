Rotarians will be touring the town with the Santa sleigh in December.

Please note that all nights are subject to cancellation due to poor weather and the timings of the Monday collections with the Shoreham Harbour lifeboat crew will depend on the crew’s availability.

All collectors will have ID badges and Rotary hi-vis jackets for the Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club Christmas collections.

Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club will be touring Shoreham with Santa and his sleigh

Monday, December 6:

Middle Road and Church Green, in conjunction with the Shoreham Harbour lifeboat crew

Tuesday, December 7:

From 5pm, Hammy Lane, Williams Road, Mansell Road, Wilmot Road and Crown Road

Wednesday, December 8:

Parkside, Greenways Crescent, Southlands estates, Upper Shoreham Road, Park Avenue and Eastern Avenue

Thursday, December 9:

Greenacres, Connaught Road, Victoria Road, Mill Lane, Overmead, Northbourne Close and Southdown Road

Friday, December 10:

3.30pm to 8.30pm, meet Father Christmas and the elves at Light Up Shoreham in the town centre.

Saturday, December 11:

From 4.30pm, Nicolson Drive, The Martlets, The Finches, Rosslyn Avenue, Gordon road and Eastern Close

Monday, December 13:

Shoreham Beach, in conjunction with the Shoreham Harbour lifeboat crew

Tuesday, December 14:

From 5pm, New Barn Road, Herb Estate and Royal George Parade

Saturday, December 18:

4.30pm to 5pm, Chanctonbury Drive, bottom end

5.15pm to 5.45pm, Ropetackle North

6pm to 6.30pm, Ropetackle South