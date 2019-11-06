Shoreham Academy Christmas craft market: everything you need to know

Shoreham Academy has planned a second Christmas craft market following the huge success of the inaugural event last year.
A variety of professional stall will be offering gifts for everyone.
The market will be held at the school, in Kingston Lane, Shoreham, on Thursday, November 21, from 6pm to 9pm.
Entrance is free but there will be donation buckets at the door.
Donna Churchill, organiser, said: “We have been inundated with requests for tables and despite locating the market in a much larger area this year, we still have a number of crafters on a waiting list.”
A licensed bar will be offering wines, mulled wine beers, soft drinks, tea and coffee and refreshments.
Hot food vendors will also be there to tempt visitors with a tasty supper.
Stalls will include:
Riverside Brewery with gift packs of craft ales
Sussex Bee Farm with local honey and beeswax candles
Truffle Witch with Artisan chocolate truffles, etc.
Smiffy’s Bears with teddy bears
The Body Shop at Home
Glitter and Gem with handcrafted jewellery
Jo’s Bloomers with plants and shrubs
Usborne Books
Bean to Bar Chocolate
Novelty bird houses and pine cones
Snowdrops & Snowflakes with scarves, tote bags, crayon bags, etc.
Woodcraft and Christmas decorations
Nanny’s Knits & Wander and Drift with wall hangings, home décor and gifts
Pip’s Place with handmade felt gifts and sea glass jewellery
Beach Booty Jewellery with silver and semi precious jewellery
Knit2tog with knitted and sewn goods
Incey Wincey Studio with textiles, brooches, glasses and phone cases
Big Furry Cat with pet portraits and other dog and cat related items
Raising money for Arran charity with superhero mini figures and boxes
Bird boxes and hedgehog houses
Magnetix Wellbeing with magnetic jewellery and wellbeing
Cheesology with handmade cheeses, crackers and chutney
Ruff Around the Edges with homemade soaps and bath bombs
Local author Martyn Blunden with his books
Oonana with laser cut jewellery
Glass fusion and feltwork, coloured glass suncatchers and textile sculptures
Spherecrafts with upcycled items
Tiffany-style lamps and window hangings
Cliffordjessglass with handmade fused glass jewellery
Sista&Sista_made with cushion covers and bags
Bedsit games board games
PinkLily Perfume and products
Seagrass & Willow with clothing, accessories and French baskets
Paws Bakery with home-baked dog treats and cakes