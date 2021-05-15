Historic Sussex sites due to reopen this month

Here, we round up a selection of the venues in East and West Sussex due to welcome visitors back this month.
From Tuesday (May 18) Arundel Castle is due to reopen. In a statement, a spokesperson said that some interior areas will remain closed due to narrow spaces and social distancing restrictions, including the Keep. The site, seat of the Duke of Norfolk and with nearly 1,000 years of history, started welcoming the public back to its gardens (pictured) on April 1. For more details, see arundelcastle.org
Photo: Steve Robards/ SR2104093 (14)
Charleston Trust in Firle – the former home of artists Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant and a meeting place for Bloomsbury set members – is due to welcome visitors from Wednesday (May 19). The reopening will see the start of two exhibitions: a retrospective of work by artist Nina Hamnett and a display of new work by artist Lisa Brice. Fifty plates that Bell and Grant painted to celebrate famous women throughout history are also to be on show. For more details, see charleston.org.uk
Photo: Lee Robbins
May 30 will see stately home Firle Place reopen. The house, which has belonged to the Gage family for more than 500 years, will welcome visitors on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. Events planned for 2021 include its Regency Wardrobe exhibition starting on August 29 – a display of 11 full-size costumes and accessories textile artist Stephanie Smart has made out of paper. For more details, see firle.com
Photo: James Rachford
The Sussex Archaeological Society has confirmed that Lewes Castle and Museum will welcome the public from Monday (May 17) with the town model/film room the only area that will remain closed. It will be the first time that the towers of the Norman castle have reopened since March last year. For more details, see sussexpast.co.uk
Photo: Sussex Archaeological Society