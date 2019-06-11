Grateful mum gathers team for Walk for Worthing and urges others to follow suit

Mum Debbie May is celebrating her 50th birthday by pledging support to five charities that have been instrumental in her life.

To thank Guild Care for the support it has given her family, Debbie has gathered a team to take part in Walk for Worthing on Saturday.

Thomas May with his parents Debbie and Jim

Guild Care has helped the May family through its Ashdown Centre in Worthing, where respite care is provided for families with children and young adults with learning disabilities and other complex needs.

Vanessa Green, Annie Green, Emily Krokou, Jemma Nicholas, Olivia Griggs and Debbie’s daughter Issie May will be joining her for the 10k course - and she is urging others to follow suit.

Debbie said: “Whether you walk yourself or spare a pound or two to sponsor someone else, I know that it will make a huge difference to vulnerable people in our community.

“Ashdown, part of Guild Care, have provided much-needed respite to our son since he was seven. Now 20, Thomas has severe learning difficulties and complex medical needs. He accesses their monthly service, which enables him to do activities within the community with his peer group.

“They also provide support in the form of sibling days. Joe and Issie could have a fun day out with other young siblings in a similar position. Issie has since gone on to volunteer with the 18-plus group on a weekly basis, which she loves.

“Guild Care also support carers and both Jim and I accessed their counselling services when we tried to come to terms with the enormity of Thomas’ diagnosis/prognosis and caring for the whole family.

“Guild Care also support the elderly members of our community and I’m sure everyone in Worthing has received some support from Guild Care in one form or another.”

Visit Guild Care Walk for Worthing for more information and to register for the event on Saturday, June 15.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/debbie-may6 to support Debbie.