Goodwoof: Contest to celebrate perfect partnerships at new dog festival

Goodwoof, a new festival for dogs presented by MARS Petcare, is set to celebrate its very own Chien Charmant, with a competition at its event on May 24 and 25.

The competition, now open to enter online, is looking for charming stories and charismatic partnerships between dog and owner.

Goodwoof is looking for perfect partnerships between dog and owner (Credit: Chris Ison/Goodwoof)

The Chien Charmant theme for 2020 will be British Excellence, which will define the six classes.

Each class will celebrate a breed representative of British excellence: Corgis, Retrievers, Setters, Jack Russells, Beagles and Collies.

The breadth of each breed will be welcomed – Setters may be Gordon, English or Irish; Corgis Cardigan Welsh or Pembroke Welsh; Retrievers Curly or Flat Coated, Golden or Labrador; Russells Jack or Parsons and Collies Border, Rough, Smooth or Bearded – nor will Goodwoof overlook any crossbreeds with unmistakable features of the breed.

Careful selection will seek out the stories that make a partnership much more than the simple sum of its parts. Personality is essential – as is an easy affinity and alluring presentation.

Goodwoof

Canine competitors will of course be expected to look their best.

The contest will span both days of Goodwoof, with pairs being awarded points primarily for a captivating story, charisma and personality; consideration will also be given for beauty, performance and obedience with an overall Champion and a People’s Choice winner selected each day.

To add to the excitement of the event, Scruffts, the nation’s favourite crossbreed competition from the Kennel Club will be joining the fun with heats held over the course of both days.

Searching for that extra special something, the Scruffts classes will include; Golden Oldie and Handsome Crossbreed Dog, as well as Prettiest Crossbreed Bitch and Good Citizen.

Winners of the 2020 heats will be invited to compete in the semi-finals which will be held at Crufts in 2021.

For further information on how to enter Chien Charmant or Scruffts, visit: www.goodwood.com/goodwoof

Tickets are on sale for Goodwoof, with adult prices starting at £19.50, Young Persons (13-21) are £9.75, and 12 years of age and under go free.

Please call 01243 755055 or visit Goodwood.com/goodwoof for tickets and further information.

Win pair of Goodwoof tickets and hotel stay

To celebrate National Love Your Pet Day today (February 20), we’ve teamed up with new dog event Goodwoof to offer a great prize of a pair of tickets plus a one-night stay for two at The Goodwood Hotel.

A new event dedicated to our canine companions, Goodwoof will feature a fantastic line-up of activities to entertain dogs and their humans on the May bank holiday weekend (May 24-25).

From competitions and demonstrations to walks, talks, wellness and play, the two days will be full of family-friendly fun. You don’t need to own a dog to attend Goodwoof; you only need to love everything about dogs.

Far from a typical dog show, Goodwoof will be a unique experience – delivered with the boundless enthusiasm of dog lovers and presented in inimitable Goodwood style.

To enter the competition, visit the Goodwoofdogs Facebook page. Entrants must ‘like’ the Goodwoofdogs Facebook page, ‘comment’ on the competition post with a dog selfie and ‘share’ the competition post.

Entries open at 6am today and close on Thursday, March 5, 2020. By entering the competition you are consenting to JPIMedia publishing your name and photographic entry in our newspapers and on our websites as part of our coverage. See JPIMedia terms and conditions: here and Goodwood terms and conditions here.

To enter the competition, see the pinned post at: www.facebook.com/goodwoofdogs