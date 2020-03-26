Goodwood Revival to take a forties theme with victory parade

There’s a forties theme for this year’s event as Revival marks 75 years since the end of World War Two. Goodwood’s theatrics and costume curator Sue O’Donoghue gives her tips on what revellers should wear to the festival

This year, Goodwood Revival revellers will be invited to take part in a victory parade in a recreation of VE Day celebrations in London 75 years ago.

Each year, the festival takes on a theme, and the 2020 event will recreate jubilant scenes which took place on The Mall in London immediately following Churchill’s radio announcement that the war was over.

Londoners thronged the streets around Buckingham Palace, waving home-made Union flags while around the country bunting-strewn street parties celebrated the end of nearly six dark years of war.

Goodwood Revival will bring that moment to life once again on the Sunday lunchtime of its September event, with spectators being invited onto the track to help recreate the famous scene from 8 May 1945. A fleet of period vehicles will take part in a ‘Victory Lap’ around the Goodwood Motor Circuit. There will also be a weekend-long street party with Union Flags and bunting aplenty.

The Duke of Richmond said: “This year, we will rightly be celebrating people rather than vehicles on Sunday afternoon as we reflect on one of the most important days in modern European history. The lessons of those years of resilience, self-sufficiency and make do and mend spirit are still very relevant as Goodwood enters a new, more sustainable era.”

Each year, Revival guests are invited to get into the spirit of things by dressing up to fit a certain theme, and this year is no different.

Sue O’Donoghue, theatrics and costume curator at Goodwood, gives her tips on what revellers might like to wear.

She said: “The thing to know about wartime fashion is that fabric was rationed which meant that you went from being able to use plenty of fabric to having to restrict everything. The silhouette became very straight, narrow and very fitted. A strong military influence came into fashion. It was almost as a tribute to the boys fighting.

“You could only have three pockets on coats, and two pockets on a dress or skirt. Frills and lace were banned.

“It was all about practicality. Women were wearing trousers a lot more. They had to go to work and go to factories. Shoes were a lot more sensible. A heel no bigger than an inch and a half.”

“Everything became very utilitarian, it was austerity, utility and ration.”

But, Sue explained, that doesn’t mean the fashion was bland or boring – people got creative.

“Women used to find different ways to get around it,” Sue explained. “For example, they used to buy extra black-out curtains and make skirts out of them. There was a lot of make do and mend with a lot of hand-knitted jumpers and stuff like that. There were leaflets on how to turn a men’s suit into a lady’s skirt suit.”

And she explained that there were plenty of florals and colour around too: “Women were to remain coquette, that was part of the national morale.”

So what should people wear to Revival?

“You can go working girl or land girl, dungarees and headscarves, felt hats,” Sue said. “We haven’t done a really strong forties theme for a while, it’s going to be great fun to do that. I love the forties style, they had to be clever.

“I would love to see somebody in a siren suit. They were the first onesies! They were jumpsuits, if the sirens went off you could throw them on over your nightdress and dash to the shelter.

“There was a point in the eighties were a lot of forties-style fashion came in. There were some very pretty floral dresses that you may find in charity shops now. It’s how you dress it up, with the right scarf, hat or gloves. You can make a quite modern dress look quite forties.”

Goodwood Revival takes place on September 11 to 13 2020, To find out more, visit: www.goodwood.com/motorsport/goodwood-revival/