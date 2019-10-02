Everything there is to do in Sussex this half term

Keep the kids active and happy this October half term (October 25- November 5) with our handy guide to all the best events across Sussex.

Alfriston

Shriek Week

Drusillas Park from October 26 to November 3

Drusillas Park has had a spooky make-over this Halloween, with a special emphasis on creepy-crawlies at The Discovery Centre. There will also be a Mummy Maze and a visit from The Gruffalo on October 30. Ticket prices vary.

To book tickets and to find out more about Drusillas Park, visit their website.

Amberley

Halloween evening

Amberley Museum from 27 Oct to 1 Nov from 6pm to 9pm.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £8 for children.

The Halloween night at the Amberley Working Museum will feature a haunted ghost trainand a spooky trail around the 36 acre site.

For a full list of half term events at Amberley Working Museum, visit their website

Arundel

Pond Dipping

Arundel Wetland Centre every weekend from September 7 to November 2. Sessions last from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm.

Explore underwater life with nets, microscopes and an identity chart at the newly expanded Wetland Centre pond.

To find out more about the Arundel Wetland Centre and for more details about Pond Dipping, visit their website.

Nocturnal Nature Half Term

Arundel Wetland Centre from October 26 to November 3

This half term event gives families the chance to explore the nocturnal life of the wetland centre’s many bats, barn owls and eels in the safety of daylight.

For more about Nocturnal Nature Half Term at the Arundel Wetland Centre, visit their website.

Norman Knights at The Castle

Arundel Castle on October 31 from 10 am until 3.30 pm.

12th century knights will take over Arundel castle this halloween with weapons, archery and armour displays going on throughout the day.

The cost of the event is included in regular admission fees.

To find out more about the armoured knights and Arundel Castle itself, click here.

Battle

Spooky Battle Abbey.

Battle of Hastings Abbey and Battlefied. From October 26 to November 3.

A week of Halloween-themed arts, crafts and costume contests at The Abbey. Tickets are included in the price of admission.

To find out more about Battle Abbey, visit their website.

The Wizard of Oz screening

Battle Memorial Hall on October 30 from 7pm to 9.30pm.

To celebrate the 80th anniversary of the technicolour masterpiece and as part of Battle Festival, this early evening screening will give film buffs the chance to fall in love with The Wizard of Oz all over again..

Tickets cost £4 for adults and £3 for children.

To book and to find out more, visit the Battle festival website, here.

Fantasy Art Workshop with Juliette Dodd

Battle Memorial Hall’s Shepherd Room on October 31 from 10am to 12pm.

Another Battle Festival event, this is a pastel, watercolour and coloured pencils art workshop aimed at all ages and abilities. A great way for creatives- grown up or not- to spend their time this Halloween.

Tickets cost £25 and are available directly from tutor Juliet Dodd or from the Crafty Norman shop.

To find out more visit the Battle festival website.

Bexhill

Halloween at The Manor Barn

The Manor Barn on October 31 at 6pm until 9pm.

Kids will get to celebrate Halloween in style, with scary characters, balloon modelling, face-painting and a deliciously gruesome buffet. There will also be a Halloween disco and a fancy dress competition. Tickets cost £3.50 for adults and £8.50 for adults. It is also possible to buy a family ticket for £22.

To book tickets and find out more, visit the Manor Barn website.

Bognor Regis

Snow White: The Ballet

The Regis Centre- Saturday October 5.

A critically acclaimed Vienna Ballet staging of the classic Fairy Tale. Perfect for kids obsessed with dance, princesses and fairy tales. Tickets cost £22 for adults and £16 for children under 16.

For a cast list, timings and to book tickets, visit the Alexandra Theatre website.

Brighton and Hove

Myminidisco 10 year special

Komedia October 26 1.30pm-4.30

This is a family friendly disco with free snack packs, face painting, halloween fancy dress and chart classics.

Babies go free. Adult and children’s tickets cost £9 but family ticket- covering a family of four - are available for £30.

To book tickets and for more events at Komedia, visit their website.

Halloween spookfest

Sea Life Brighton from October 29- November 3.

There will be three shows each night. One at 4.30pm, another at 5.30 pm and a third at 6.30 pm.

Kids will get the chance to visit the sea life centre after hours for an evening of Halloween themed workshops, arts and crafts and shows. Special highlights include a Halloween dress up competition and a special appearance from the Sea-Witch Mermaids. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Sea Life Trust Charity.

Adult tickets cost £25 and tickets for children aged 3 to 14 cost £20. Under threes, however, go free.

To book tickets in advance and to find out more about events at the Sea Life Centre, visit their website.

Happy Halloween at The Brighton Open Market

The Brighton Open Market, on October 31 from 1pm to 4pm.

A free drop in Halloween event featuring awards for the best halloween costumes, arts and crafts workshops, spooky story-telling and live music.

To find out more about this year’s Hallooween offerings, visit their Facebook Page.

Veteran Car Run

Brighton Seafront- Sunday November 3

The longest running motoring event in the world. Starting in London and finishing off in Brighton, the motorists will stop off at Crawley and Preston Park along the way. Though entries for the event have long since closed, spectators are more than welcome.

To find out more about the history of the Veteran Car Run, and to sign up for next year’s event, click here.

Chichester

Halloween fun at Half Term

Chichester Golf Club -October 19- October 31

Kids will get a chance to try out a variety of adventure golf courses. If they bring their own pumpkin and participate in the best carved pumpkin competition, they can play two courses for the price of one. No bookings are required, but balls and putts will be provided on the day.

To find out more about Halloween happenings at the Chichester Golf Club, click here.

Roman Army Week

Fishbourne Roman Palace- October 28- November 1. The doors will open at 10am each day.

Eager young romans will learn all about roman military equipment and tactics, get the chance to dress up as roman soldiers and take part in a variety of activities including archery, sword andspear practice.

For ticket prices, timings and to learn more about Fishbourne Roman Palace, click here.

Wonderful World: Family Activities

Chichester Cathedral on November 1 from 10am.

Children and families will get the chance to take part in crafts workshops, follow a trail and collect a prize. Tickets are available at the door and cost £2.50 per child.

To see what else is happening at Chichester Cathedral, visit their website.

Crawley

Family festival of light- October 25

Fireworks display at Three Bridges Primary School from 5.30pm to 7.10pm.

tickets cost £3.50.

To buy tickets, visit the friends of three bridges website.

Autumn foraging course

October 26

Smith and Western, Tilgate Park from 12pm to 3.30pm

A brief introduction to foraging wild food and fungi on a two and a half hour nature walk.

Click here to find out more and book your slot.

Broadfield Academy Fireworks

Broadfield Academy on November 2. Gates open at 5.30pm, display begins at 7.30.

An evening of fireworks, stalls, hot food and music.

Some charges on the door.

To find out more about the fireworks and to book a place, click here.

Eastbourne

Twilight Tours

Eastbourne Redoubt from October 25-27. 19:30 each night. Tickets cost £6.

A series of spine-chilling tours through the ghostly corridors of the Eastbourne redoubt. Only suitable for children aged thirteen and over. Because tours tend to operate in groups, pre-booking is essential.

To book those tickets, click here.

Beachy Head Marathon- October 26, starts at 9am.

A marathon and a 10km event along the coastline and South Downs, which attracts hundreds of runners from around the world every year.

Starts and finishes at Bede’s School BN20 7XL

To find out more about the race and the route, visit the beachy head marathon website.

Nightmare Before Christmas Screening and Pumpkin Carving.

Eastbourne Redoubt- Oct 26, 1.00pm

A screening of Tim Burton’s classic animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas followed by pumpkin carving.

Tickets cost £8.

Click here to book tickets.

Halloween Party and fireworks

Eastbourne bandstand, October 26 from 8pm to 9.30pm.

An evening of fireworks and live music with The Zoots, a tribute band playing legendary hits from the seventies. Advance adult tickets cost £7.95. Children’s tickets cost £5.95.

Full price tickets are available on the door and cost 9.50 for adults and 7.50 for children.

To find out more about The Zoots and to book tickets in advance, click here.

Hastings

Bottle Alley Light show

Bottle Alley every night at 7.30pm from September 18 to December 31.

Bottle Abbey gets its name from the thousands of pieces of glass embedded in the promenade that runs between Hastings Pier and Warrior Square in St Leonards. Stop off there at the right time for a spectacular nightly light show.

For more information about Bottle Alley and the history of the light show, click here.

Halloween Hacker

The True Crime Museum, everyday from October 26 to November 3 from 10am to 5pm

Families will get the chance to don trench coats and wield magnifying glasses on the hunt for a mysterious True Crime Museum murderer. General admission costs apply.

For more Halloween fun at the True Crime Museum, click here.

Half term trick or treating

Priory Meadow. 11am to 3pm on October 30

Children are invited to decorate their own bags and go trick or treating along a pre-set route.

For details on the trick or treating route, click here.

Horsham

Horsham Fireworks Night

Horsham Sports Club at October 26 from 5pm to 7.30pm

In their tenth annual fireworks display, Horsham Sports Club are promising a spectacular fireworks show, vintage fairground rides and delicious food stalls.

Early bird tickets cost £6 but standard advance tickets cost £8. Booking fees apply.

To save yourself some money and book those early bird tickets, click here.

Halloween at Leonardslee

Leonardslee gardens October 26- November 3 from 10am.

Guests will get the chance to tackle a Halloween themed obstacle course, complete a skele-hunt and participate in a variety of other ghoulish activities.

Entrance is free for members, but non-members will have to pay the standard entrance fee of £12.50 for adults and £6.50 for children.

To book your spot, visit the leonardslee gardens website here.

Littlehampton

Day of the Dead artisan market

Littlehampton high street on November 2, from 10am to 4pm.

Celebrate local performers, artists and creators at the 4th annual Day of the Dead market. it’s a wonderful chance to get a fresh perspective on Littehampton’s community of creators and clubs.

To find out more about the market, and the kind of stalls you’ll find there, click here.

Rogate

Rogate Pumpkin Patch-October 25-31

10am to 4pm each day

Families will get the chance to participate in a variety of activities. Rogate will have everything from picking pumpkins and a spooky maze, to a fully fledged vintage faire. Entry prices are yet to be released.

To keep up to date with the Pumpkin Patch, visit their website.

Shoreham

Shoreham Eco/Vegan Festival

Shoreham Centre on November 2 from 10am to 4pm

Shoreham’s first ever vegan festival will be sharing tips on how to live a more sustainable, eco-friendly lifestyle with a variety of ethical stall holders.

To stay up to date with Shoreham’s first ever vegan festival, visit their website.

Worthing

Jack on the Green

Beach House Park on October 26 from 6pm to 8.30pm

Experience a beautiful lit trail through Beach House Park. There will also be free craft workshops on both days from 2pm and 4pm. Everything made there will be displayed on the trail, so keep an eye out for you own creations!

To see pictures from previous events and get a taste of what you might be in for, visit the Jack on the Green website.

Worthing Spooky Tours

The Pavillion Cafe, from 7pm on October 27, October 31 and November 2. Tours last an hour and a half.

Join a tour for an hour and a half of chilling tales from Worthing and its history.

Tickets are £7.50 for adults and £5.00 for children

To book advance tickets, click here.

Dark Run

Beach House Grounds on November 2 from 5pm to 6.30pm

Runners get the chance to don glowsticks, head torches, glow-in-the-dark paint and iridescent clothes for a 5km dark run along Worthing’s seafront.

The first 150 spaces will be free but tickets after that will only be issued with a minimum £3 donation, so avid runners should sign up sooner rather than later.

To find out more about Worthing’s first ever dark run, visit their website.

Worthing Lions Firework Festival

Worthing Pier on November 5 from 7.30pm.

A stunning fireworks display organised by The Worthing Lions. Attendance is free, but this is a charity event, so make sure to dig deep and donate.

To find out more about the Worthing Lions and there fireworks display, visit their website.