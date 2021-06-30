Euro 2020: Where to watch the England game in West Sussex
England are through to the quarter finals of the Euros after a 2-0 victory over Germany.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:32 am
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 11:52 am
The quarter final against the Ukraine will take place in Rome on Saturday, July 3, kick off at 8pm.
BBC One will be showing the match, but if you fancy heading to a pub to watch the match here is a list of where you can watch it across West Sussex
Click on the link to go through to the pub's website, you may have to book a table so double check to save disappoinment.
The MatchPint app and website will allow you to search for pubs and bars showing matches across the UK. You can even narrow your search down to beer gardens if you fancy the outdoors while watching a Euros match.