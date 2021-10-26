The party is open to 14 to 26-year-olds only and will include free freshly-baked pizza from a pizza van, soft drinks, graffiti making, prize draws, gaming and goody bags for the first 50 people.

Andy Nall-Cain, a project manager at ESTEEM, said: “It’s the perfect event for young adults to come by and see what ESTEEM is about.

“Whether they’re more of a gamer, DIY crafter, pizza lover, or just wanting to meet some new people, there’ll be plenty of activities to try out in a fun environment.”

Pizza from the Safari Pizza Van. Picture: Ferris & Sloane Photography

ESTEEM, which has been running for more than ten years, wants to spread the word about its free social activities, work experience, mentoring and wellbeing opportunities for young adults.

Cat Vizor, chief officer, said: “We’re putting on this event to reach out and say our door is open. ESTEEM is a space where young adults can be themselves and thrive. So, if you know of a young adult who could benefit from getting involved, let them know they are welcome to come along.”

The free pizza party will be held on Thursday, October 28, from 4pm to 8pm at the Old School House, Ham Road, Shoreham.

The entrance to Esteem at Old School House in Shoreham

Woodie Woodburn, a participant at ESTEEM, said: “Everyone’s really nice here, there’s free food and it’s a great opportunity to make new friends and build yourself up through work experience and attending the drop-ins. I’d really recommend that young people come down and check ESTEEM out.”

Josh Stearns, another participant, said: “For me, ESTEEM is a place where you can be there and grow into who you are. It lets you improve your skills, socialise with new people and just find your place really.

“It’s a very special place. If it works as well for everyone else as it’s worked for me, then I’d definitely recommend it. It’s a win, win, win.”