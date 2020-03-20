Coronavirus: Garden shows in the south reschedule 2020 events

Two garden shows in the south have rescheduled their events to later in the year in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The shows, which were scheduled for April and June are now set to run later in the year.

Firle Place near Lewes

The garden show at Stansted Park, Hampshire will now take place from September 4 to 6, and the event at Firle Place near Lewes in East Sussex will run from October 16 to 18.

The event at Loseley Park, Guildford is still scheduled to take place on July 24 to 26.

A spokesperson for The Garden Shows 2020 said: "A warm winter and wet Spring have already given us a fine early display of daffodils and primroses and the bluebells are following fast. Sadly mankind is not as ready for summer as our gardens.

"The coronavirus (Covid 19) epidemic that has already impacted most of our lives has also cast a blight on those otherwise hardy perennials, the Garden Shows at Firle, Stansted and Loseley that take place every year in April, June and July.

The popular garden shows will take place later this year

"The planning for all three shows was well advanced when the Government advice was announced that large social gatherings should be restricted for the foreseeable future.

"The organisers are very conscious not only of the expectations of the public but also the exhibitors and performers for whom these shows are a highlight of their year, but everyone's safety and good health must come first.

"Health and well-being have become an increasingly important strand of the show' appeal in recent years so it is only right that they set a good example.

"It has been decided, therefore, whilst Loseley currently remains the same July 24 to 26 they have rescheduled the Garden Show at Firle from April 17 to 19 to October 16 to 18, Stansted Park will slip from June 5 to 7 to September 4 to 6.

Stansted House in Hampshire

"The later dates for both the Firle and Stansted shows offer the chance to see later developing plants as well as attracting new exhibitors and attendance, so fingers crossed we will be able to catch up with nature eventually and enjoy the shows and gather together again."

To find out more about the events, visit: www.thegardenshowonline.com