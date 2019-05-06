Contestant from Channel 5’s The Great Model Railway Challenge brings his sci-fi layout to Sompting

Sompting and District Model Railway Club is excited to be welcoming Laurie Calvert from the Channel 5 programme The Great Model Railway Challenge to its annual exhibition.

Laurie will be showing his science fiction layout Cato Pass, which has featured in many magazine articles.

Matthew Ayling, club publicity officer, said: “This will be the first time that Laurie has visited any club in Sussex to exhibit.

“We are very pleased to have Laurie exhibiting Cato Pass. Laurie is well known in modelling circles for his amazing layouts. He was also one of the team captains on the Channel 5 programme The Great Model Railway Challenge.”

The annual exhibition will be at Sompting Village Hall on Saturday, May 11, from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, May 10, from 10am to 4.30pm.