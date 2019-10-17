Christmas tree festival returns to Shoreham by popular demand, supporting Turning Tides

Groups and companies are advised to book quickly for this year’s Turning Tides Christmas Tree Festival in Shoreham, as spaces are going fast.

This will be the fifth time the Worthing-based charity for the homeless has held the festival at St Mary de Haura Church in Shoreham town centre.

Last year, more than 25 trees were on display and organisers said the community loved the magnificent creations.

Moira Gardner, Turning Tides community fundraiser, said: “This is a key event in our fundraising calendar and the festival attracts hundreds of residents, who visit the church over the weekend.

“Last year we raised more than £2,400, which went to helping local people who were homeless or at risk of becoming homeless over the winter months.”

The 2018 themes included a giant Grinch tree and the overall winner was 2nd Southwick Brownies and 3rd Southwick Rainbows with their tree adorned with handmade decorations.

Moira added: “You can be as creative as you like with your tree. Show off your services or products, or pick a theme. The possibilities are vast and this is an exciting opportunity to tell people all about you and your organisation and there is no cost.

“All we ask is that stand holders bring along their tree, set it up and provide two raffle prizes.”

The festival will be on Saturday, November 30, from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, December 1, from 11.30am to 4pm.

Visitors will be asked vote for their favourite tree. There will also be craft and cake stalls, face-painting, festive biscuit decorating, refreshments and entertainment from local choirs.

Moira said: “Last year, 2,028 men and women were supported by Turning Tides’ services and evidence shows that homelessness is a growing problem.

“Turning Tides believe that everyone should have a place to call home and they know that anyone’s life can unravel into homelessness.

“They bring together compassionate individuals and organisations to transform the lives of people in our local community and to change perceptions of homelessness.”

To book a tree slot, contact Moira Gardner at Turning Tides on 01903 680740 or email moira.gardner@turning-tides.org.uk