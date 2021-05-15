Arundel Wetlands Centre prepares for reopening

With the further easing of restrictions on Monday, eight hides and the indoor visitor centre are now open, with social distancing and other Covid-safe measures in place across the site.

Indoor seating for counter service at the Water’s Edge café has also reopened – giving visitors the full wetland-centre experience for the first time since last summer.

Centre manager Tim McGregor said the range of hides at Arundel offered something for everyone, including families, birder-watchers, photographers, or just anyone wanting to escape from the unpredictable British weather.

The Water’s Edge Café's seating area at WWT Arundel Wetlands Centre will reopen on May 17. Pictures: WWT

“We know how important the hides are to so many of our visitors and we can’t wait for people to return to them,” he said. “As spring turns to summer, this is a fantastic time of the year to spot birds and other animals like nesting sand martins and kingfishers and our hides offer stunning close-up viewing opportunities as well as some of the best chances to get great wildlife shots.

“We have traditional wooden hides looking out onto views crammed with wildlife, larger discovery hides with comfortable seating and heating, hides with viewing equipment and books to help beginners and of course our sand martin hide with artificial nesting banks attached putting you in the centre of this small colony.”

The hides are particularly loved by photographers who use them to capture breath-taking wildlife spectacles including courtship rituals, feeding young and preening.

The water-side hides offer a variety of shot levels and close up opportunities, and some with a selection of bird watching equipment, to take advantage of the action right in front of visitors’ eyes.

The sand martin hide at the WWT Arundel Wetland Centre will reopen on May 17. Picture: WWT

With the half-term holiday approaching, family pond dipping will also reopen from May 29 to June 6.

All visitors – including those who visit for free such as members, children under four and carers – must book in advance, as numbers on site are still being restricted.