Adur Repair Cafe set for launch in Shoreham

Adur Repair Cafe is set to launch, allowing people to learn how to fix their broken household items.

Created by Over the Moon, a community arts organisation based in Shoreham, and Adur district councillor Debs Stainforth, the cafe is run by volunteers and there is no charge to attend.

Adur Repair Cafe is part of a global repair cafe movement

Emily Phillips, a director of the non-profit collective, said: “We aim to prolong the life of our stuff, keep stuff out of landfill, to pass on skills and all learn from each other.

“If you have a broken household item, electrical, mechanical or textile, that you would like to learn how to fix, bring it along and a volunteer repairer will guide you through trying to repair it.”

The first session of Adur Repair Cafe will be at the Shoreham Centre on Saturday, May 11, from 1pm to 3pm.

To guarantee a repair slot, email adurrepaircafe@gmail.com describing your item and the repair you think it needs.

You can also turn up on the day and try your luck.

The Shoreham Centre cafe will be open for the duration, selling refreshments.

Emily said: “Feel free to come along and see what it’s all about, with a cuppa, if you think you might have a future repair or would like to volunteer to do repairs or admin.”

The Adur Repair Cafe team will also be at the REclaim Weekend, a creative community recycling themed festival on Coronation Green in Shoreham from May 25 to 27.

Future sessions at the Shoreham Centre are booked for June 15, July 20 and September 21.

In the future, it is planned that different venues throughout Adur will host repair cafe sessions.

Donations are appreciated to help cover costs such as consumables and insurance.

The Adur team is part of a global repair cafe movement and had guidance from the successful Worthing Repair Cafe. Visit repaircafe.org/en for more information.