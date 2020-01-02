Created with Sketch.
Thousands of people packed Worthing promenade for Worthing Pride 2019. Picture: Eddie Mitchell SUS-190715-122054001

14 big events to look forward to in the Shoreham area in 2020

Time to get ahead and get some dates in your diary for the big events of 2020.

These are 14 of the events planned in the area this year, many of them annual favourites.

Worthing Ice Rink in Steyne Gardens is open until February 23. Picture: Derek Martin WH 281114

1. January

The Stroke Association's Resolution Run returns to Worthing on Sunday, March 8

2. March

The dates for Adur East Lions Club's annual Donkey Derby and Classic Vehicle Rally are not yet released but it usually on at the beginning of June. Photo by Derek Martin DM16123648a

3. June

Shoreham Fort hosts its annual Military History Weekend on Saturday, June 6, and and Sunday, June 7. Picture: Craig Searle

4. June

