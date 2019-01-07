Your chance to be in the Dolly Parton musical!

SO Musical Theatre have confirmed auditions for their May production of 9 to 5 The Musical by Dolly Parton at The Barn Theatre, Southwick.

There will be five performances during week ending May 11 under director/musical director Simon Gray and choreographer Lea Spells.

Spokeswoman Sue Gotham said: “Pushed to the boiling point, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains ‘otherwise engaged’, the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.

“Director Simon Gray and choreographer Lea Spells will be auditioning for their next production, 9 to 5, which is based on the film of the same name, and are on the look-out for potential cast members to come and audition. There will be a show meeting and audition dance prep on Sunday, January 13 at 7.00pm at Southwick Community Centre. Requirements for the show will be discussed, the songs played, and the audition dance will be taught. All potential cast members are required to learn and perform this set piece at the audition.

“There will also be further dance/music preps on Wednesday, January 16 at 7.30pm and on Sunday, January 20 at 3pm. The actual auditions will take place on Wednesday, January 23 with recalls on Sunday, January 27.

“Full-company rehearsals are generally, but not always, on Wednesdays at 7.30pm in the Garden Room at Southwick Community Centre with additional principal/full company rehearsals taking place on other days in the week.”

lydia.mae.dove@hotmail.com.

