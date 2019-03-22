Worthing writers will be offering Food for Thought

Food for Thought offers an afternoon tea in Worthing with a group of writers known as the Sea Scribes (Wednesday, March 27, 3pm).

Spokeswoman Wendy Greene said: “Come and join a group of friendly local authors for afternoon tea.”

Wendy is promising the perfect event for book-lovers, would-be writers and gift-buyers looking for inspiration.

“The Sea Scribes will talk about their work, chat with you individually and happily sign any books you buy from a selection on sale.

“A delicious afternoon tea will follow, all for £16.75.”

Among the authors will be: Elaine Hankin who draws inspiration for her diverse genre novels during walks on the South Downs and along Worthing Seafront; Julie C Round who sets most of her family relationship novels in and around present-day Worthing; Anne Saker whose preferred genre covers the late Victorian era and the mid-20th century; Margaret Holmes who writes about women in the past who, constrained by the society in which they lived, managed to survive and even thrive; and Lynn McInroy, an engineer who believes in magic. She writes mainly fantasy.

The talk will begin at 3pm and will be followed by afternoon tea. Book your place by contacting reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens, 01903 230451.

Elaine added: “Sea Scribes are a group of enthusiastic writers who provide constructive criticism and advice in a friendly and informal atmosphere. They have been running for 14 years, their regular meetings providing members with the momentum to keep going despite the occasional disappointment or set-back.

“Sea Scribes’ books are on sale on Amazon, Amazon Kindle and for order from high-street shops.

“They can also be purchased directly from SeaScribesSussex@gmail.com.”

