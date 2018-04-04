Worthing host world premiere of circus-based production

Worthing will be hosting the official world premiere of an all-female circus production.

Worthing Theatres have collaborated with contemporary circus company Mimbre to present the premiere of their brand-new production The Exploded Circus, at the Pavilion Theatre on Friday 18 May to Sunday 20 May.

The Exploded Circus, is an all-female circus production that uses the scene of a devastated circus and its performers as an allegory to explore what we perceive as society and how we might rebuild it were our world to collapse.

With striking imagery and subtle humour, the show explores themes around change, hope and belonging.

Mimbre use their unique blend of physicality and narrative to tell intimate stories about human connections.

Formed in 1999 and female-led, the creative and performance pedigree of Mimbre’s Artistic Directors Lina Johansson and Silvia Fratelli have earned the company a notable reputation for innovation and creativity.

Lina Johansson, Mimbre’s Joint Artistic Director, says “The Exploded Circus connects with current questions around change, belonging and society. With a feeling that the world around us is on the cusp of big changes, I want to create a performance which reflects on this in a microcosm; a show mixing spectacle and visual impact with heart and personal stories, all woven through with a strong note of hope.”

The world premiere will launch Worthing Theatres third consecutive Summer of Circus season at the Pavilion Theatre, which welcomes some of the biggest national and international circus companies to the south coast.

After the official launch event in May, the ten day circus festival will take place from 22 June to 1 July, which welcomes companies such as NoFit State, Motionhouse, Gandini Juggling and many more for the family-friendly circus season.

Amanda O’ Reilly, Head of Culture for Adur & Worthing Councils, said: “We are so thrilled to be opening our third consecutive Summer of Circus season in Worthing, especially as this year marks the 250 year anniversary of this exhilarating art form. We have everything from a stunning world premiere by Mimbre, to an exciting collaboration between two pioneering companies in the world of circus and dance: NoFit State and Motionhouse.”

Tickets for The Exploded Circus are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.