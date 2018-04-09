University of Chichester students to stage Little Women

Following a successful 2017 season, the Musical Theatre Performance Company at the University of Chichester presents Little Women, staged by the same team that produced sell-out productions of Legally Blonde and Parade last year.

The show is led by resident producer Andrew Wright with direction by Graham Hubbard, musical direction by Simon Lambert and choreography by Cristian Valle.

Andrew said: “Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

“Little Women embodies the complete theatrical experience, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears and a lifting of the spirit. The original production starred the unparalleled Sutton Foster, who received Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for her performance.”

Final-year student Lucy Counsell, who will play the lead role which Sutton Foster originated, said: “I have woken up this morning not quite being able to process that I’ve been cast as Jo March in Little Women. I am freaked out, excited, nervous and deeply honoured all at the same time. I cannot thank the creative team enough for entrusting me with such a dream role.

“The character of Jo March is a hugely-daunting task, but one that I feel ready to give everything I have to doing it justice. I just cannot believe it. How did this just happen to me!”

Little Women will be at The Alexandra Theatre, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO21 1BL on April 19, 20 and 21 at 7.30pm (including 2.30pm on April 21).

To book call 01243 861010 or visit http://www.alexandratheatre.co.uk.

