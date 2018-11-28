TV funny man Alan Carr announces surprise Worthing gig

TV funny man Alan Carr is heading to Worthing for a special one-night-only Work In Progress gig next week (Wednesday 5th December).

Spokeswoman Hannah Allan said: “This is your chance to see Alan Carr host one of his first work in progress shows as he prepares new material, alongside the 'unsung hero of UK comedy' Mike Wilmot, and So You Think You're Funny finalist Kelly Convey, returning from a fantastic run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August this year.

“Alan Carr & Guests will be at Assembly Hall in Worthing on Wednesday 5th December at 8pm with tickets available from https://worthingtheatres.co.uk/show/mike-wilmot-kelly-convey-alan-carr-work-in-progress-show/

