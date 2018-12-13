The Full Monty offers a funny, heartfelt and revealing show starring Gary Lucy

Award-winning theatre producers David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers are bringing their last ever UK and Ireland tour of The Full Monty to Brighton next year.

Simon Beaufoy’s hilarious stage adaptation, which is based on the hit 1997 movie, will be at the Theatre Royal from Monday to Saturday, January 21-26.

The all-star cast will be led once again by Gary Lucy (Hollyoaks, EastEnders, and winner of Dancing On Ice) as Gaz, along with Andrew Dunn (Dinnerladies, Bremner) as Gerald, Louis Emerick (Coronation Street, Benidorm) as Horse, Joe Gill (Emmerdale) as Lomper, Kai Owen (Torchwood, Hollyoaks) as Dave and James Redmond (Hollyoaks, Casualty) as Guy.

The show also stars Liz Carney as Jean, Amy Thompson as Mandy, Bryonie Pritchard as Linda and Keeley Fitzgerald as Sharon, as well as Andrew Ashford, Stephen Donald, Alex Frost, Fraser Kelly and Lee Toomes.

Since its premiere at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield in 2013 The Full Monty stage play has become a huge success.

Like the film, the theatrical production tells the story of six unemployed steelworkers from Sheffield who try to make some quick cash by putting on a male striptease show. There are plenty of laughs as the unlikely performers learn to dance, become friends, gain confidence and prepare to go the Full Monty in front of a cheering audience.

The play’s mixture of hilarity and heart has led to standing ovations every night and music lovers have been delighted by the show’s soundtrack, which features iconic songs from artists like Donna Summer, Hot Chocolate and Tom Jones.

The Full Monty is Simon Beaufoy’s first work for the theatre. His screen credits include: The Hunger Games – Catching Fire, Salmon Fishing in Yemen, Battle of the Sexes and Slumdog Millionaire as well as the film version of The Full Monty.

This production is directed by Rupert Hill, whose credits include the films including Leatherbird, Mole Hills, and Rolling with Punches.

The design is by Robert Jones (National Theatre and RSC) with choreography by Ian West (The Blues Brothers and The Play What I Wrote), lighting by Colin Grenfell (theatre award winner for Blackwatch) and sound by Luke Swaffield (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night).

Find out more about the show at www.fullmontytheplay.com.

Visit www.atgtickets.com/brighton or call the box office on 0844 871 7650.

