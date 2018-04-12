Summer programme unveiled for Shoreham's Ropetackle

Shoreham’s Ropetackle has confirmed a wide-ranging programme for the months ahead.

Ropetackle spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “Summer is when people most like to take advantage of the lighter evenings and meet up with friends or take the family to see a show. “Our summer programme runs from May to early September and is jam-packed with great live music, comedy, film, talks, literary events, children’s entertainment and free foyer events.

“Highlights this season include BBC Folk Award 2018 nominee Cara Dillon (May 12), Judie Tzuke (May 18), comedian Simon Evans (June 1), the Alter Eagles (July 7) and The Men They Couldn’t Hang (July 27).

“Fans of comedian Zoe Lyons can enjoy a preview of her 2018 Edinburgh show Entry Level Human on July 28, and there’ll be an epic night of story and song on the theme of human migration from storyteller and singer Matthew Crampton as he and US music legend Jeff Warner adapt Crampton’s highly-acclaimed book: Human Cargo: Stories & Songs of Emigration, Slavery and Transportation on June 7.

“Jazz fans will enjoy the 50th-anniversary celebration of Harry Strutters’ Hot Rhythm Orchestra (May 25), vocal powerhouse trio LaSharVu (May 20) and the Mark Travers Project presentation Thelonious Monk – A Jazz Narrative (May 27). Folk fans will love the acts we have lined up as part of the Canadian Maritime Folk Festival July 31-August 11. Names include Vishten, Gordie MacKeeman & The Rhythm Boys, East Pointers, Irish Mythen and Le Vent du Nord, supplemented by Blair Dunlop (August 3) and Peatbog Faeries (August 6).

“Also on the bill are The Moomins (May 26), a puppetry workshop (May 31), Penguin, a spectacular theatre experience for all ages (July 21st) and Jay Foreman’s Disgusting Songs for Revolting Children, in the vein of Roald Dahl (August 15).”

Tickets on 01273 464440.

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/g-s-from-emsworth-singers-1-8455976

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/chichester-festival-theatre-summer-season-nearly-ready-to-launch-with-present-laughter-1-8455997

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-chichester-area-1-8455949

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-worthing-area-1-8455954

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/bluesman-bernard-allison-at-worthing-pier-southern-pavilion-1-8455973

https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/ten-things-coming-up-in-the-worthing-area-1-8455954