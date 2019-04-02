Stand-up Seann Walsh stops off for Worthing date

The laughs are sure to be rolling in with an evening from comedian Seann Walsh in his show After This One I’m Going Home.

Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and the self-dubbed Lie-In King, Seann is regarded as one of the best observational comedians of his generation. Returning from his run in America, where he made his USA television debut appearance on Conan, Seann Walsh is back on tour in the UK and will be at Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Saturday, April 6.

Seann made his acting debut in Comedy Central’s sitcom Big Bad World, quickly followed by the lead role in Monks (BBC One). He used his physical comedy abilities in Sky’s silent comedy, Three Kinds of Stupid, which led to him producing, writing and starring in his own silent comedy web-series The Drunk. He also wrote and starred in his own Sky short for Sky Arts and is now co-starring in Jack Dee’s new sitcom Bad Move (ITV one). He recently made his feature film debut as the children’s nemesis in family film, 2:hrs.

Most recently he starred in the hugely popular BBC series Strictly Come Dancing 2018 dancing with Katya Jones.

Tickets for Seann Walsh: After This I'm Going Home are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206

