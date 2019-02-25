See all the award winners at Southwick Players’ SPOSCARS
The stars of the Southwick Players’ 2018 season were lauded at the annual SPOSCARS awards ceremony on Saturday evening.
Monday 25 February 2019 10:17
Members voted for their personal favourites of the year from the four performances, The Turn of the Screw, Fantastic Mr Fox, The Corn is Green and Cinderella
Winners at the SPOSCARS, Southwick Players' award ceremony for the 2018 season. Picture: Ron Common
The cast and directors of Cinderella, which won best overall production. Picture: Elaine Hammond
Amy Bowyer and Amanda Reeves win best director for Cinderella. Picture: Ron Common
There were three winners from The Corn is Green, Phil Nair-Brown, second left, best male actor; Sharon Churchill, fourth left, best supporting actress; and Debbie Creissen, fifth right, best cameo. Picture: Miles Davies
