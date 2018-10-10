New David Walliams play The Midnight Gang premieres in Chichester this week!

David Walliams’ The Midnight Gang, adapted by Bryony Lavery with music and lyrics by Joe Stilgoe, premieres at Chichester Festival Theatre, opening this week (October 13-November 3), directed by Dale Rooks.

An inventive tale of fun, friendship and the importance of kindness, about a gang of children who each night escape from their hospital beds to make their dreams come true, is adapted from David Walliams’ biggest-selling children’s book of 2016.

Jennie Dale, who played Parchester in Chichester’s summer musical Me and My Girl and known to a huge CBeebies’ TV audience as Captain Captain in Swashbuckle, Shakespeare and The Snow Queen, plays the Matron. Dickon Gough makes his Chichester debut as the Porter. Recently appearing in The Addams Family musical on its UK tour, his credits also include The Pirates of Penzance at Regent’s Park.

They are joined by Matthew Cavendish (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Play That Goes Wrong), as Dr Luppers, Marilyn Cutts (Funny Girl, Wicked, Fascinating Aida) as Nelly, Tim Mahendran (Spring Awakening) as Raj and Lucy Vandi (School of Rock, Guys and Dolls) as Tootsie. Playing the children of The Midnight Gang will be Rafi Essex, Cerys Hill, Fibian McKenzie, Cody Molko, Tumo Reetsang, Jasmine Sakyiama, Anjali Shah, Albie Stisted, Cooper Snow and Felix Warren.

A bang on the head during a cricket match at his boarding school has landed 12-year-old Tom in the children’s ward of the spooky Lord Funt Hospital.

Luckily, he’s not on his own with the child-hating Matron and the scary-looking Porter. George, Amber, Robin and Sally are in there too, and they’re not taking things lying down. When the lights go out and the clock strikes twelve, they’re off…

