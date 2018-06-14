Music hall delights in Bognor Regis

Paper Moon Theatre Company present a matinee of The Magnificent Music Hall at the Regis Centre, Bognor Regis on Thursday, June 28 at 2.30pm.

Spokeswoman Caroline Bennett said: “Starring BBC’s Jan Hunt, as seen on the Good Old Days, the company are proud to be ambassadors for this great show as they tour England.

“With a show packed full of talent, they invite you on a journey down memory lane to the glorious and glamourous heyday of the great British Music Hall - a truly golden era. Helming this splendid afternoon will be your eloquent and elegantly waist-coated chairman complete with gavel and sharp wit, together with an impressive line-up of artists. This unmissable matinee performance is sure to be rich with song, dance, magic and laughter!

“Jan Hunt features in this fantastic trip down memory lane. Jan’s career included playing Ellie May In Show Boat (Adelphi Theatre London 1971) in which she first performed her trademark spoons routine. She also frequently performed at London’s Players’ Theatre and on BBC TV’s The Good Old Days, notably as Marie Lloyd. She is continuing to provide Music Hall and Variety shows throughout the UK. Jan will be accompanied by a talented cast of ten great performers and accompanied at the pianoforte by David Carter.

“The original stage version of The Good Old Days started in 1988 at the City Varieties in Leeds and continues there with great success with seasons in the Spring and Autumn of each year. Audiences in Amsterdam, Bruxelles, Frankfurt, the Philippines, the Middle East, the United States of America and Canada have all joined in with ‘the songs you love to sing and the jokes you love to hear.’”

Tickets on 01243 861010 or online at www.regiscentre.co.uk, where the venue’s full programme of events can be found.

