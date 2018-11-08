Meet Cinderella’s special new friend for Southwick pantomime

Cinderella is the pantomime choice for Southwick Players this year, with ten performances planned at the Barn Theatre.

Buttons will be there, of course, but there is another friend on Cinderella’s side, a special border collie dog lookalike that directors Amy Bowyer and Amanda Reeves have added to the cast list.

The life-size puppet dog was originally created by Ron Common when he directed the Players’ much-acclaimed production of Goodnight Mr Tom last autumn.

It was then operated by Jenny Burtenshaw, whose puppeteering skills earned her two awards, the prize for outstanding achievement at the 2017 Brighton and Hove Arts Council Drama Awards and the best actress trophy at Players’ own annual awards, the SPOSCARS.

Puppeteer for Cinderella will be Bonny Hazelwood and there could hardly be a more appropriate choice as she is the Players’ very own newshound-in-residence.

Bonny, 18, from Southwick, has recently a started a one-year course at Brighton Journalist Works and hopes eventually to become an investigative reporter.

Now in her ninth show with Southwick Players since joining as a ten-year-old, Bonny has portrayed characters such as Charlie Chaplin in Pinocchio to a maid in Under Milk Wood.

Suffice it to say this is the first role she has played in knee pads, as she gets up-close-and-personal with The Barn stage to gain a dog’s eye view of the world.

Cinderella opens on Saturday, December 29. There will be five evening and five matinée performances in the run, which ends on Saturday, January 5. Tickets are on sale at www.southwickplayers.org.uk or telephone the Barn Theatre box office on 01273 597094.

