Following runs at the Adelaide Fringe Festival and Melbourne International Comedy Festival, actress and comedian Katie Reddin-Clancy brings Grace to the Brighton Fringe Festival this summer for its UK debut.

Grace runs from June 2-3 at 8.30pm at The Warren: Theatre Box, St Peter’s Church North, York Place, Brighton. Tickets at www.otherplacebrighton.co.uk or on 01273 987516.

Spokeswoman Alex Shaw said: “This show is a witty, passionate and important statement about performance and gender.

“Repressed femininity explodes onto the stage as Alfie steps out for the first time as Zora, after a successful career as part of a comedy double act with ex-partner Grace. Having always been forced to play the male parts, now it’s time for Alfie to play the role that feels right and for Zora to take centre stage.

“Set in a haunted regional theatre, in the part of the entertainment industry no one wants to know, creativity fights to survive. Grace is home to a host of characters including Sheryl, the very British theatre manager, Anna Clamber, the Anna Wintour-esque power hungry theatrical agent, Audrey, the Joyce Grenfell tribute act, the ex-wife Grace and Zora's alter-ego Alfie.

“Grace will follow a comedian’s journey right through to her first time on stage identifying as a non-binary performer. It’s about power, love, and letting go.

“This solo theatre show, directed by Peter Blackburn, is stand-up comedy with a difference. Reddin-Clancy uses British couture and innovative design to move from character to character exploring gender, identity and spirituality.”

