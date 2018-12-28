Jodie Prenger stars in Abigail’s Party at Theatre Royal Brighton

Popular West End performer Jodie Prenger leads the cast in Abigail’s Party, Mike Leigh’s classic comedy, which starts its UK tour in Brighton next month.

The production is at the Theatre Royal from Thursday, January 10, to Saturday, January 19, at 7.45pm (plus 2.30pm matinees on January 17 and 19).

Joining Jodie as Beverly are Vicky Binns as Angela, Calum Callaghan as Tony, Daniel Casey as Lawrence and Rose Keegan as Susan.

A spokesperson said: “Beverly and her husband Laurence are throwing a party for their newlywed neighbours, Tony and Angela.

“Joining them is highly strung Susan who’s been banished from the party of her teenage daughter Abigail.

“Welcome to 1970s suburbia and its heady mix of free-flowing cocktails, classic disco and cheese and pineapple sticks.

“As tensions rise and tempers flare the sheen of respectability is torn away by the warring couples with hilarious and potentially disastrous consequences.”

Jodie said: “Abigail’s Party is a true British classic and a real bucket list part for me. I’m thrilled to be involved in something so wonderful.”

Vicky Binns has had long-running roles in Coronation Street, playing Molly Dobbs for five years, and Emmerdale as Ollie Reynolds for four years. Her theatre work includes The Winter’s Tale and To Kill a Mockingbird at Bolton Octagon and Lina Lamont in a recent tour of Singin’ in the Rain.

Daniel Casey is best known for playing Sergeant Troy in six series’ of Midsommer Murders. His theatre work includes Roger Shears in the award-winning West End production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at the Apollo Theatre the Gielgud.

Calum Callaghan’s TV credits include: Black Mirror for Netflix, Mr Selfridge (ITV) and Our World War and Torchwood for BBC. His most recent theatre includes Junkyard for Headlong/Bristol Old Vic/Theatr Clywd, Cymbeline at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Once a Catholic, directed by Kathy Burke and Port at the National Theatre.

Rose Keegan’s film and TV work includes Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Match Point, The Mirror Crack’d and Gimme Gimme Gimme.

Tickets for this show cost £20.25-£41.25. Call 0844 871 7650.