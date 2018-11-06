Funtington Players are looking to cast their Macbeth!

The Funtington Players will be staging Macbeth next spring, with auditions coming up on Friday, November 9 at West Ashling Hall, starting at 7.30pm.

Performances will run from April 9-13.



Hilary Strong, who will direct, said: “I first directed Shakespeare back in 1985. It was A Midsummer Night’s Dream and it was the first play I ever directed. Prior to that I had performed at the Open Air Theatre in Regents Park but I wouldn’t profess to being an expert! “However, experience has taught me that amateurs can perform brilliantly in Shakespeare if they know what it means. The language may seem daunting but if you can work out the meaning then you have more chance of communicating the story to the audience.



“The great thing about Macbeth is that it contains some really exciting dramatic scenes, weird magical stuff and a good amount of physical violence – something for everyone!



“I directed the Funtington Players a couple of years ago in Great Expectations and will again be forming an ensemble of actors who can play a number of parts and enjoy creating a really dynamic production.



“Obviously the challenge is to find the right couple of actors to play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth and I am spreading the net wide to attract the very best performers available in the Chichester area. Experience isn’t as vital as talent, and the ambition to tackle one of the most exciting of Shakespeare’s tragedies.



“Anyone interested should email the Funtington Players on funtingtonplayers@gmail.com to find out more. Or just turn up on November 9!”

