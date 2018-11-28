Durrington Theatrical Society take to the stage with Robin Hood!

Durrington Theatrical Society are staging the panto Robin Hood at The Barn, Field Place, The Boulevard from December 1-5.

Sat and Sun matinees are at 2.30 and Sat, Mon, Tues and Weds evening performances at 7.30pm. The show will be directed by Natalie Steele.

Spokeswoman Pam Stringer said: “Can Robin Hood and his merry men outwit the Greedy sheriff of Nottingham? Will Prince John take over the throne from King Richard? But most of all, will Robin Hood marry the girl of his dreams? Come along and see the DTS cast tell this famous tale with singing, dancing and lots of laughter! And if that's not enough we have thrown in a Scottish Laird who is key to the whole story!

“This is one not to miss so come and see Durrington Theatrical Society tell the famous tale of Robin Hood the Pantomime!”

Tickets on 01903 872073 or 07858690260 or email dtsbookings@yahoo.com.

