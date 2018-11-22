10 things coming up in the Worthing area!

Things you won't want to miss

1 Music. Award-winning duo Welsh harpist Catrin Finch and Senegalese kora player Seckou Keita take to the road again this autumn to give audiences the live experience of their new album SOAR which released in April to critical acclaim. They play St Paul’s, Worthing on November 29.

2 Art. An exhibition of paintings by Jill Nolan is running in Littlehampton Museum’s Butterworth Gallery until Saturday, December 22. Jill, who is based in Rustington, took up painting on the advice of a friend and once she started she found that she could not stop. She studied art in Surrey, where she exhibited regularly with the Croydon Art Society, and won awards for her work. Since moving to Sussex Jill has exhibited locally, though this is her first time at Littlehampton Museum.

3 Art. As part of the nationwide commemoration of the end of the First World War, this winter Littlehampton Museum is holding a special exhibition looking at the town and its residents during this time (Saturday, November 3-Saturday, December 22). Lucy Ashby, archives and exhibitions officer, said: “The display will explore how the people of Littlehampton fared in the final years of the war, the struggles they faced and the changes all around them. It will also look at Armistice Day, what happened in the streets when peace was declared and how the town chose to honour the fallen.”

4 Music. Having raised thousands of pounds for local charities in recent years, Worthing Voices and The Anniversary Orchestra are again working hard to bring top-quality music to Worthing in order to raise money for their next chosen charity. The concert will take place at The Woodlands Centre, on Saturday, November 24 at 7pm. Worthing Voices, led by Rustington-based conductor Shirley Linford, will be performing well-known music from stage and screen, including excerpts from South Pacific and Gilbert & Sullivan.

5 Theatre. A forgotten hero of free speech lives again in Trial By Laughter by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman which tours to the Theatre Royal Brighton from November 19-24. William Hone was a bookseller, publisher and satirist. In 1817, he stood trial for ‘impious blasphemy and seditious libel’. The only crime he had committed was to be funny. Worse than that he was funny by parodying religious texts. And worst of all, he was funny about the despotic government and the libidinous monarchy. Along with his great ally, political cartoonist George Cruikshank, Hone sought vindication for his laughable offences and fought for freedom in a remarkable legal cases of its time – one which Ian and Nick are recreating.

6 Music. Osmond brothers Merrill and Jay are heading to Worthing for a date at the Assembly Hall on Thursday, November 29. The Osmond Brothers – Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay, recorded their first record album back in 1963. Since then, with the addition of Donny, Marie, and later Jimmy, both collectively and individually, the family has released around 200 albums. They have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and have 59 Gold and Platinum records to their credit. This year, Merrill and Jay Osmond will be touring the UK.

7 Art. Worthing’s Room With A View gallery is celebrating the art of Jack Vettriano with a special event at its 26 Warwick Street premises. Jane Hill invites you to join her and welcome The Honey Gin Company to enjoy an evening of artwork from Vettriano (on Thursday, November 22. The event runs from 6.30-8.30pm. “We will be exhibiting about 30 pieces, and we will be unveiling a new image that has never been seen before.” She doesn’t know whether Vettriano will be there in person: “You never know whether he is going to turn up or not. He is the highest-selling artist in the world. The establishment didn’t like him for many years, though he has got an OBE and he has painted royalty. He is such an interesting person. He is an ex-engineer who had a passion for art and wanted to do it. He is self-taught which I admire immensely. He has really pulled himself up from the depth of nowhere.” Admission is free, but attendance needs to be confirmed in advance on 01903 217600.

8 Music. The Little Unsaid take in Shoreham’s Ropetackle on November 28 on their Selected Works Tour 2018, following a compilation release earlier this year on Reveal Records.

9 Music. Alex Thomas is looking forward to his first-home town gig with his David Bowie celebration as he lines up a date at Brighton’s Komedia on Thursday, November 22. Following a successful UK tour back in 2017, he’s back on the road with Live On Mars, promising the very best of Bowie, his music, his artistry, his style and his showmanship. “I have always been told that I looked a bit like Bowie from quite a young age, and I always took it as a huge compliment. I am a massive fan. He has always been my hero, if you pardon the pun. I have always loved his style and… well, not modelled myself on him, but he has always been there at the back of my mind. I was growing up listening to his records thanks to my mum and dad. They were the right age to have been listening to him in his prime. A good friend of mine from music college got in touch as they were playing in another band doing some Pink Floyd stuff, and they were talking about doing some Bowie stuff. They said they knew somebody that had his voice and looked the part, and that was me. People have been suggesting it before, but until then I had never been completely sure that it was going to be done tastefully and with a lot of respect.” This felt different, and they started working on the project four or five years ago, towards the end of Bowie’s own life.

10 Theatre. The University of Chichester’s musical theatre students take to the Alexandra Theatre stage in Bognor this week Anything Goes. Anything Goes opens on Thursday, November 22 and runs every evening at 7.30pm until Saturday, November 24.

Award-winning Sussex poet Robin Houghton to share her work in Chichester

Shakespeare in Love offers fabulous final flourish at Chichester Festival Theatre

Bernstein in Chichester festival heads towards glorious conclusion

David Bowie proves an inspiration for singer Camille O’Sullivan as she heads to Brighton

The Little Unsaid head to Shoreham on back of compilation album



Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres

Different line-up as Show of Hands play Portsmouth and Brighton gigs