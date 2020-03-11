The Sandgate Singers and The Sussex Sinfonia combine at Arundel Cathedral

The Sandgate Singers and The Sussex Sinfonia will perform The Creation by Haydn at Arundel Cathedral on Saturday, March 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 and are available from www.sandgatesingers.com or The Card Shop, Storrington or by phoning 01903 741984.

Spokesman Bob Whittle said: “Sandgate Singers look forward to welcoming you to our Easter concert!

“Haydn was inspired to write his Creation after listening to Handel’s Messiah and Israel in Egypt.

“It is a dramatic musical setting of the biblical story of our universe, moving from chaos and darkness to the first appearance of light, followed by the emergence of water, landscapes, plants and beasts of air, land and sea.

“The third part of this work is the story of the love between Adam and Eve, inspired by John Milton’s great poem, Paradise Lost. Peter Allwood, Sandgate’s musical director, has taken this wonderful work to a new level with his idea of special atmospheric lighting which takes us on an exciting journey of music and light. We hope you enjoy the experience with us.

“This concert will also be our way of supporting the Love Your Hospital Charity, which is incredibly worthwhile. This charity covers all three of our local hospitals at Worthing, Shoreham and St Richard’s in Chichester.”

