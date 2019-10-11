Sussex return for Lisa at Brighton racecourse art fair

Former Shoreham girl Lisa Weller – now McDonald – returns to Sussex for the major new art fair happening at Brighton racecourse.

Lisa explains: “I was a Shoreham girl for 32 years until 8 years ago when I relocated to the far north of Scotland, near John O’Groats. I started painting in Shoreham and was heavily inspired by the Sussex Coast. I used to exhibit locally, take part in the Adur Art Trail every year and exhibit in galleries in Brighton. I initially moved to Scotland to do some seasonal work in hospitality, but the wild, remote landscape hooked me and I decided to move permanently in 2011.

“I now run a successful, creative business selling my art and products in Scottish retail outlets, from my website and from my beautiful studio overlooking the North Sea. Whilst in Scotland I have been commissioned by the Royal British Legion to create a painting for the Prince of Wales. This now displays in the Castle of Mey.

More details on https://www.havenhouseart.com/



“This weekend I return to Sussex with my new series of oil paintings painted in my married name of Lisa McDonald. You can see me and my work all weekend at Brighton Racecourse as part of Sussex Art Fairs.”

After a highly-successful debut at Goodwood Racecourse this spring, Sussex Art Fairs has now turned its attention to Brighton Racecourse.

Once again, they will be showcasing thousands of artworks for people to invest in.

Sussex Art Fairs (West) at Goodwood has now paved the way for Sussex Art Fairs (East).

The key dates are

Friday October 11 (preview evening): 18.00 to 21.00, £12 per person

Saturday October 12 (open all day): 10.00 to 18.00, £6 per person

Sunday October 13 (open all day): 10.00 to 18.00, £6 per person

125 exhibitors will come together showcasing affordable artworks starting from as little as £50 for prints and smaller works, to more than £5,000 for those hoping to pick up a masterpiece.

Masterminding it all are the Sussex Art Fairs team Fraser Renton, Leah Michelle and Oliver Norris.