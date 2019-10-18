Strong music and cabaret line up in Chichester's newest arts venue

Music and cabaret will feature strongly in the city’s new Spiegeltent, next to Chichester Festival Theatre.

Among the shows coming up are:

Black Cat Cabaret: Salon Des Artistes, November 8-9, 9.30pm. An intimate evening of five-star variety from London’s cabaret trailblazers.

Camille O’Sullivan Sings Cave, November 10, 7.30pm. The queen of cabaret brings a new show exploring the dark and light of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds’ music.

Le Gateau Chocolat & Jonny Woo: A Night At The Musicals, November 15-16, 9.30pm. The performers will drag you through a back catalogue of fabulous musicals, from Gypsy to Grease, Annie and The Lion King.

Drag Night with Cilly Black & Friends, October 25, 10pm. Cilly Black invites you to join her and her friends Alfie Ordinary and Cherry Liquor for a night of “lethal lip-syncing and cutting comedy.”

There will also be theatre and circus:

Bromance, November 6-8, 7pm; November 9, 2pm and 7pm. Barely Methodical Troupe are at the forefront of a new kind of physical performance, mixing the “show-stopping acrobatics of circus with the emotional punch of theatre.”

Euan, November 9, 5pm. We’ve lost Euan. Euan ain’t coming back. Following a regional tour, Brighton Fringe award-winner Euan from ChewBoy Productions is a madcap play delving deep into what we’d do to save our own skins.

Enter The Dragons, November 11-12, 7pm. A surreal odyssey which explodes the myths about getting older. Abigail Dooley and Emma Edwards present a comedic call to arms, marrying a wry exploration of the trials and tribulations of ageing with a dark surrealism as they embark on a quest to halt the ageing process – or at least re-brand it.

Comedy, spoken word and gaming will also feature strongly:

Tongue Fu, November 5, 7pm. Writer and musician Chris Redmond invites poets, comedians, storytellers and rappers to take risks, re-working material live with improvised soundtracks from a team of quick witted, genre-hopping musicians. With special guests including poet and theatre-maker Francesca Beard and London Laureate and Channel 4 playwright in residence Zia Ahmed, Tongue Fu is part gig, part experiment.

Angela Barnes: Rose-Tinted, November 6, 9pm. After a career in health and social care, Angela embarked on her life-long dream to become a comedian and won the 2011 BBC New Comedy Award. Since then, she and her witty worldview have appeared on BBC’s Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and The News Quiz. Following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Angela is back with her brand-new show Rose-Tinted – trying really hard to look on the bright side of life.

George Egg: Movable Feast, November 7, 9pm. Direct from the Edinburgh Fringe comes a brand-new comedy-and-cooking show from award-winning stand-up George Egg, who makes gourmet food live on stage.

Jen Brister: Under Privilege, November 12, 9pm. Jen Brister –stand-up comedian, writer and actor – has it all: a wife, kids, a house and a job she loves (sometimes), so what is she moaning about?

Nautilus, November 14, 9pm; November 15, 7pm. Clown Trygve Wakenshaw’s long-limbed body shape-shifts into a multitude of characters, scenarios and jokes, exploring the form of mime to its “most idiosyncratic peripheries”.

Shazia Mirza: Coconut, November 16, 7pm. Following her recent shows With Love from St Tropez and The Kardashians Made Me Do It, Shazia Mirza is taking on the “burning issues of our time” in her new show for 2019.

