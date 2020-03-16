String of Worthing and Brighton area events cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

A string of Worthing area events and concerts have been cancelled amid the worsening coronavirus crisis.

Among them is the latest concert from Worthing’s Rowland Singers.

Spokeswoman Jan Summers said: “The Choir Committee has now decided to cancel the Rowland Singers Easter concert in light of the developing situation of the Covid 19 virus.”

Marcus Martin has also cancelled the latest in his Morning Melodies series.

Now in its 19th year, Morning Melodies was due to return to the Worthing stage with the first performance of 2020 taking place on Wednesday, March 25 in Emmanuel United Reformed Church Auditorium, St Michael’s Road, Worthing.

Marcus was to have played piano and organ in a programme of light classical and popular music and was to have been joined by Worthing entertainer Derek Smith as guest artist.

The concert has now been called off.

Marcus said: “In view of the current situation, and the age demography of performers, helpers and audience, many of whom may have underlying heath issues, we have no alternative but to cancel the planned concert on March 25. Clearly at this point of time we are unable to announce a new date.”

The concert was to have raised funds on behalf the three Mayoral charities, Care for Veterans, NSPCC Worthing & Goring & Lancing District and Coastal West Sussex MIND.

Also cancelled are six dates from “from electronica production connoisseurs” Submotion Orchestra across the UK in March and April, including a show at Brighton’s Concorde 2 on Friday, March 27 .

Spokesman Will Waldron confirmed: “Submotion have had to postpone their tour due to the virus.”

They are looking to reschedule dates.

West Sussex music promoter warns we are looking at "the tip of a very large iceberg"



Theatre productions cancelled



Theatre productions cancelled