Steyning pupils paint pianos for street music trail

The aim is to brighten up the area during the summer, with six pianos placed across the district for people to play on as they pass by.

Five schools have been involved in the Street Pianos project, working with artist Annalees Lim to paint instruments donated by Horsham Piano Centre.

Andrew Smith, left, and Shaun Durrant, right, from Horsham Piano Centre with artist Annalees Lim, Horsham District Council community development manager Nick Jenkins and the first two members of the public to play the piano

Jonathan Chowen, Horsham District Council cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing and hearing all the wonderful performances from musicians across the district. Whether they’re a piano maestro or a chopsticks ace, let’s hear a tune.”

Anyone can play on the pianos, which will remain in position throughout August.

Steyning Primary School’s piano is in Cobblestone Walk, where there will be a celebration event on Saturday, August 10, from 11am to 2pm.

The QEII Silver Jubilee School’s piano is at Horsham Railway Station, Castlewood Primary School’s piano is at Southwater Country Park, the St Mary’s CE Primary School piano is at Market Square in Horsham, and Billingshurst Primary School’s piano is at the Chestnut Tree House charity shop in High Street, Billingshurst.

The sixth piano on the trail can be found at the information point at Swan Walk shopping centre in Horsham.

There will be separate celebration events for each piano, each featuring talented musicians and all raising money for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Street Pianos trail leaflets can be found at every piano.