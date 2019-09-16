Status Quo confirm Brighton date this December

Status Quo have confirmed a Brighton date on their Backbone UK 2020 tour.

They will play the Brighton Centre on December 3.

Spokesman Chris Hewlett said: “AEG Presents are delighted to announce that Britain’s best-loved rockers Status Quo are following on from their triumphant Hyde Park ‘Radio 2 Live’ show and coming back to reclaim their position on the live circuit – with the ‘Backbone’ UK Winter Tour in 2020.

“Quo will be performing hits from across their five decade career, and of course the latest hit album ‘Backbone’ which has just charted at no.6 in the UK. It is the highest chart-ing album of new material for 37 years since ‘1+9+8+2’ in 1982. Hitting sev-en venues across the country in November and December 2020, this tour sees the band’s return to UK stages, as part of a major European tour, after largely taking a break in 2019. Tickets will be on sale from 10:00am on Fri-day 20 September 2019.

“If the ‘Backbone’ tour represents the return of the quintessential live rock act, then the ‘Backbone’ album itself marks something of a new dawn. These live dates will feature a brand new set including all the classics but also songs from the first album not to feature the late great Rick Parfitt; some being played live for the first time ever, ‘Backbone’ demonstrates a refocus-ing and a sharpening of the creative edge. Francis Rossi said, “The pres-sure was on: this set of new songs had to be strong enough to take their place in that amazing catalogue of Quo classics. With songs like ‘Liberty Lane’ and ‘Backbone’ already road tested at massive shows in Hyde Park and on the Lynryd Skynryd tour, there’s no doubt that the new material stands up! We can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK.”

“The album was described by Classic Rock as “a strong, upbeat Quo record, which adds to their legacy” and by Powerplay as “an essential addition to any right-thinking Quo fan’s collection”.

“These 2020 dates are a chance for Britain’s greatest rock band and their loyal army of fans to reconnect. With ‘Backbone’, Status Quo have propelled themselves back into the charts, back to the top of the rock tree and now back onto UK stages…

NOVEMBER 2020

27th Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

28th Leicester, De Montfort Hall

30th Cardiff, St David’s Hall

DECEMBER 2020

1st Birmingham, Symphony Hall

3rd Brighton, Brighton Centre

5th London, Eventim Apollo

6th Bournemouth, International Centre

Tickets will be on sale from 10am Friday 20 September 2019 via http://aegpresents.co.uk

