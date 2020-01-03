Southwick Society Heritage Talk explains work of National Coastwatch Institution volunteers in Shoreham

The work of the National Coastwatch Institution volunteers in Shoreham will be explained in a talk for the Southwick Society.

Eyes Along the Coast with Stephen Hand is part of the 2020 Heritage Talks programme at Southwick Community Centre.

The talk will be in the Garden Room on Monday, January 13, at 7.30pm.

Nigel Divers, Southwick Society secretary, said: "The National Coastwatch Institution was formed in 1994 when two fishermen lost their lives off the Cornish coast in full view of a recently-closed coastguard station.

"Local people decided to re-open the station and restore a look-out. Today, the NCI is a registered charity and voluntary organisation with more than 50 stations nationwide, staffed by more than 2,000 volunteers, every day of the year.

"Shoreham's station is based in a Second World War searchlight tower next to the fort at the mouth of Shoreham Harbour. Stephen will be telling how the NCI works to maintain maritime safety locally."

On Monday, February 10, well-known local geographer and historian Geoffrey Mead will give a talk entitled Quiet Corners of the Sussex Coast.

Nigel said: "He will be looking at some of the less frequented spots on our county's shoreline, from Chichester Harbour in the west to Rye in the east, visiting many places in between."

Heritage Talks are open to all, admission £3 for members, £5 non-members.