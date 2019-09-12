Southwick Players in action with Dinner by Moria Buffini

Southwick Players are offering Dinner by Moria Buffini at The Barn Theatre, Southwick, from September 11–14 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Amanda Reeves said: “Directed by past president of Southwick Players, Harry Atkinson, this black comedy, which has adult themes and language, is the Players entry in this year’s Brighton and Hove Arts Council’s Drama Awards.

“Dinner is a black comedy based on the genre of the Revenge Tragedy and encapsulates the dinner party from Hell. Paige, the acidic hostess, has organised a dinner party to celebrate the success of her husband’s, Lars, pseudo psychological book Beyond Belief but has planned a number of horrors for her guests.

“The meal is planned to humiliate Lars and insult the guests who are: Wynne, a postfeminist hippy/dippy who once exhibited a painting of her lover’s genitals; Hal, a microbiologist who knows a great deal about deadly microbes; and his wife Sian, a journalist and newsreader.

“Into this toxic mix stumbles Mike, a hapless traveller who has crashed his van in the fog and needs to use the phone but ends up being dragged into the dinner.

“Lurking in the dark background, and occasionally coming into the light, we have the mysterious and taciturn waiter, especially hired for the occasion.

“The author, Moira Buffini, is one of the leading modern writers for theatre, film and television.

“She has written a string of hit plays and her film credits include Jayne Eyre (2011).

“She is also a successful writer for television and her series, Harlots (2017) is now running for its third series in America.

“Join Southwick players for Dinner from September 11-14 at 7.30pm at The Barn Theatre, Southwick.

“The public adjudication for the Brighton & Hove Drama Awards will take place immediately after the performance on Thursday, September 12 in the theatre.”

Tickets available priced at £12 are on sale now from the box office 01273 597094 or book online on southwickplayers.org.uk

